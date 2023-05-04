Surreal weather: Delhi witnesses fog in May, the hottest month of the year

May fog in Delhi left residents of the national capital surprised (Image credit: @virendraonNifty/Twitter)

Delhi residents woke up to a surprising sight on May 4 – a blanket of fog covering the city. Given that May is the hottest month of the year with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, the spell of shallow fog was unusual in itself and elicited a range of surprised reactions on social media.

Twitter users flooded the platform with visual of the foggy May morning in Delhi, with many describing it as a surreal sight. “Fog on a May morning in Delhi. Never ever before have I experienced this in over 4 decades of living in this city. This is surreal!” wrote one Twitter user.



#ClimateEmergency #DelhiWeather Fog on a May morning in Delhi. Never ever before have I experienced this in over 4 decades of living in this city. This is surreal! pic.twitter.com/qQsNBhEl3H

— Divya (@thisdivinelight) May 4, 2023



It's May 4th....dense fog outside today....Delhi me gajab ho raha hai.... pic.twitter.com/Galaju5Iof

— Virendra Kumar (@virendraonNifty) May 4, 2023

Some wondered whether the weather gods had confused May with December



Dense #Fog in May in #Delhi, 21degree temperature...

Confuse ho raha hu May heh ya December.... pic.twitter.com/xDqHqkRijn

— Dr Jitumoni Baishya (@Jitumoni28) May 4, 2023



May 2023, Delhi.

Fog engulfed the city. pic.twitter.com/08afK28GKs

— Loveleen Kaur (@iloveleen) May 4, 2023

“Fog in May? Now I have seen everything in life,” wrote one Delhi resident on Twitter.



Fog in May? Now I have seen everything in life. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/dl2icLB3D1

— Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) May 4, 2023



The shallow fog on Thursday morning came after a day of heavy rainfall in Delhi. Weather department officials said high moisture content in the air and a significant difference between the daytime and night-time temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog.

According to the IMD, shallow fog is when visibility is between 501 and 1,000 metres. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 20.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, and a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal.

(With inputs from PTI)