Watch: Pakistani woman praises Virat Kohli in viral video. 'He is my favourite'

Nothing sparks the adrenaline levels in Indian cricket fans more than a match against Pakistan. The excitement is on an all-time high and so is the anxiety. The two teams played against each other at the Asia Cup 2023 group stage game in Pallekele on Saturday. However, rain played spoilsport and the match had to be called off.

Amid all that, a video of a Pakistani woman praising Virat Kohli has gone viral online. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Muffadal Vohra, the clip featured the woman expressing her admiration for Kohli. The unnamed woman said that Kohli was her favourite player and claimed that she was quite heartbroken after he got out quickly during the match. She was expecting him to make a century.

The fan had the Indian flag painted on one side of her face and the Pakistani flag on the other. A middle-aged man even criticised her for praising Kohli to which she replied, “Chacha, padosiyon se pyaar karna koi buri baat to nahi hai (Uncle, it is not a bad thing to love your neighbours).”

The woman when asked to choose between Kohli and Babar Azam chose the former.

Watch the viral video here:

Needless to say that the clip triggered a wave of responses from social media users.

“I don't see anyone from Pak saying this for Rohit or anyone from India saying this for Babar. Kohli is huge. He's being adored beyond rivalries,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “This is the love and respect which Virat Kohli has earned across the world. Even countrymen of our arch-rivals respect and bow to him.

“Divided by country, united by Virat Kohli,” a user wrote. “Spread harmony, not hate,” a fourth user remarked.

Some people were not that convinced and called her cringe. “This is not how you love your country? Honestly this is so cringe,” a user wrote.

Another person commented, “At this point, I feel ye koi fans wans nahi hain, it's just a case of trying to get limelight.”