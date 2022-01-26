MARKET NEWS

Watch: On Republic Day, ITBP officers unfurl national flag, take out marches in freezing temperatures

Republic Day 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Force officers sang the national anthem and shouted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" to mark the 73rd Republic Day.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
Republic Day 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Force officers mark the Republic Day in Ladakh. (Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @ITBP_official)

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), serving in bitterly cold conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand, celebrated Republic Day on January 26 by unfurling the national flag and taking out marches

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. In Delhi, a grand parade with military displays and the tableaux of states will mark the occasion.

Events to celebrate Republic Day are be held in all parts of the country, including snow-covered regions with sub-zero temperatures.

In Uttarakhand’s Auli, at a height of 11,000 feet, ITBP personnel took out a ski march holding the national flag.

Another video from Uttarakhand showed ITBP members shouting "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

In freezing temperatures of the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, ITBP personnel assembled to hoist the tricolor and sing the national anthem.



In Himachal Pradesh, ITBP officers were seen holding up the national flag.

In snow-covered and windy Ladakh, the officers took out a march ,with one in the front holding the national flag. 


The Indo-Tibetan Border Force is among the five Central Armed Police Forces of India. It was established after the 1962 Sino-Indian War. ITBP guards the India-China border.

The border posts where ITBP personnel are posted are situated at altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,800 feet. Temperatures at these locations can drop as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius.

ITBP officers are trained in mountaineering and skiing. Apart from border duties, they conduct relief and rescue operations in case of natural calamities in the Himalayan region.

Tags: #Himachal Pradesh #ITBP #Ladakh #Republic Day 2022 #Uttarakhand
first published: Jan 26, 2022 11:08 am
