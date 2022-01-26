Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India celebrates 73rd R-Day, PM Modi to visit National War Memorial shortly

January 26, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

a competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length, and installation of 10 large LED screens. The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade. In the ceremony, holding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only double vaccinated adults and one dose vaccinated children of 15 years and above will be allowed to enter at the parade, while children below 15 years of age will not be permitted. All social distancing norms will be followed and wearing of mask is compulsory during the ceremony. On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced the list of recipients of the Padma awards. President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year, which included 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Stay tuned for the latest development.

Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. The R-Day, falling in the 75th year of Independence, is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. Several firsts have been planned during this year's Republic Day parade. It includes a grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through