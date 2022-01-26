MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 26, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India celebrates 73rd R-Day, PM Modi to visit National War Memorial shortly

Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. The R-Day, falling in the 75th year of Independence, is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. Several firsts have been planned during this year's Republic Day parade. It includes a grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through
a competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length, and installation of 10 large LED screens. The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade. In the ceremony, holding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only double vaccinated adults and one dose vaccinated children of 15 years and above will be allowed to enter at the parade, while children below 15 years of age will not be permitted. All social distancing norms will be followed and wearing of mask is compulsory during the ceremony. On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced the list of recipients of the Padma awards. President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year, which included 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Stay tuned for the latest development.
  • January 26, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka, extend felicitations on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day

  • January 26, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | Beating the Retreat Ceremony

    The Republic day celebration includes Beating the Retreat Ceremony, which will be held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. Apart from military bands performing martial tunes, some new activities have been planned during the ceremony. These include a drone show and projection mapping.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 26, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | Here are the nine ministries and departments that are showcasing their tableaux and their respective themes

    > Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship - National Education Policy
    > Ministry of Civil Aviation - UDAN - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik
    > Ministry of Communication/Department of Posts - India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment
    > Ministry of Home Affairs (CRPF) - CRPF: Saga of Valour and Sacrifice
    > Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD) - Subhash @125
    > Ministry of Textiles - Shuttling to the Future
    > Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice - Ek Mutthi Aasmaa: Lok Adalat, Inclusive Legal system
    > Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation - Jal Jeevan Mission: Changing Lives
    > Ministry of Culture - 150 years of Shri Aurobindo

  • January 26, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | Here are the 12 states and union territories that have been selected for showcasing their tableaux and their respective themes

    > Arunachal Pradesh - Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars
    > Haryana - Haryana: No 1 in Sports
    > Chhattisgarh - Godhan Nyay Yojana: A new path to prosperity
    > Goa - Symbols of Goan heritage
    > Gujarat - Tribal Revolutionaries of Gujarat
    > Jammu and Kashmir - Changing face of Jammu & Kashmir
    > Karnataka - Karnataka: The cradle of traditional handicrafts
    > Maharashtra - Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra
    > Meghalaya - Meghalaya’s 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to Women-led cooperative societies and SHGs
    > Punjab - Punjab’s contribution in freedom struggle
    > Uttara Pradesh - ODOP and Kashi Vishwanath Dham
    > Uttarakhand - Pragati Ki Aur Badhta Uttarakhand

  • January 26, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | DRDO tableaux

    Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display two tableaux, signifying the defence technological advancements of the country. The tableau is titled as ‘Suite of Indigenously Developed Sensors, Weapons and Electronic Warfare Systems for LCA Tejas’ and it will display an indigenously-developed Advanced Electronically Scanned Array Radar; five different aerial launched weapons and an Electronic Warfare Jammer to further enhance the capabilities of fourth-generation LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas. The second tableau's title is ‘Air Independent Propulsion System’ developed for the submarines of Indian Navy and it showcases an indigenously-developed AIP System for propelling the Indian Naval submarines underwater. The AIP System is powered by indigenously-developed fuel cells with a novel onboard hydrogen generator.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 26, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | India is celebrating its 73rd Republic day. Due to limited space and time, this year, only 12 states and union territories have been selected for showcasing their tableaux. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year in the whole country. Let’s take a look at the preparations ahead of the celebration, held with due adherence to the Covid protocol.

    WATCH | A glimpse of preparation for 73rd Republic Day celebration

  • January 26, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | An Indian Army soldier fixes the belt of a rifle before participating in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | An Indian Army soldier fixes the belt of a rifle before participating in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
  • January 26, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, President Ram Nath Kovind on January 25 announced the names of Padma award winners. While India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan -- India’s second-highest civilian award -- posthumously, Bharat Biotech’s (maker of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin) Chairman Krishna Ella and his wife and co-founder of the firm Suchitra Ella will be awarded the Padma Bhushan.

    Read the full list of Padma Awardees here

  • January 26, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | US greeted India on occasion of 73rd R-Day

    The partnership between India and the United States is rooted in their shared responsibility to uphold democratic values, the White House said on Tuesday as it greeted the people of India on the occasion of the country's 73rd Republic Day. "We join India, the world's largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India's Constitution," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference. "As President (Joe) Biden said when India's Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House last September, the relationship between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and it can benefit the whole world," she said. "Our partnership is rooted in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values," Psaki said in response to a question. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 26, 2022 / 05:55 AM IST

    Republic Day 2022 Live Updates | R-Day parade to include fly-past of 75 aircraft, display of 10 scrolls for first time

    Several firsts have been planned during the Republic Day parade, including the launch of ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme by National Cadet Corps, a grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition, display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators. A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, along with projection mapping.

  • January 26, 2022 / 05:51 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 73rd Republic Day celebration.

    The celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.