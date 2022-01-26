MARKET NEWS

Trends

Watch: Never-seen-before cockpit view from fighter jets at Republic Day flypast

Republic Day 2022: Shared by the principal spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, the one-minute video shows stunning footage of the aircrafts in flight.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
Republic Day 2022: A cockpit view of a fighter jet in flight. (Image credit: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

Republic Day 2022: A cockpit view of a fighter jet in flight. (Image credit: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)


As 75 aircrafts flew past over the Rajpath to mark the 73rd Republic day, here's a video of cockpit view of fighter jets flying in Trishul formation.

Shared by the principal spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, the one-minute video shows stunning footage of the aircrafts in flight.

Another video shared on Twitter shows 17 Jaguar aircraft flying in the shape of ‘75’ to mark 75 years of independence. This 'Amrit' formation marked the end of the Republic Day parade.

This Republic Day witnessed one of the grandest flypasts on the newly renovated Rajpath. The 75 aircrafts part of this year’s Republic Day Parade in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, were from the three services – the Indian Air Force, Navy and the Army.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #fighter jets #Rajpath #Republic Day 2022 #Varuna
first published: Jan 26, 2022 12:24 pm
