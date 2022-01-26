Watch: Never-seen-before cockpit view from fighter jets at Republic Day flypast

Republic Day 2022: A cockpit view of a fighter jet in flight. (Image credit: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)



Cockpit view of #Varuna formation comprising 1 P8i ac with 2 MiG-29K ac in echelon flying in Vic formation at 360 AOL behind Trishul formation.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/yDGHMooWox

— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

As 75 aircrafts flew past over the Rajpath to mark the 73rd Republic day, here's a video of cockpit view of fighter jets flying in Trishul formation.

Shared by the principal spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, the one-minute video shows stunning footage of the aircrafts in flight.

Another video shared on Twitter shows 17 Jaguar aircraft flying in the shape of ‘75’ to mark 75 years of independence. This 'Amrit' formation marked the end of the Republic Day parade.