Watch: 125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri. PM Modi bows in tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows to 125-year-old yoga guru Swami Sivananda during the Padmi Shri ceremony. (Screengrab from video uploaded by DD India on Twitter)

As his name was called, Swami Sivananda began to walk up to he podium amid thunderous applaud. This was the Padma Shri awards ceremony 2022 being held in Delhi and Sivananda is a 125-year-old yoga guru.

Before collecting the award, the yogi from Uttar Pradesh approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi seated among the audience in the first row and bowed in obeisance, which the Prime Minister returned. Twice.

As Sivananda continued his walk to the podium where President Ram Nath Kovind was seated, he bowed twice more. Once in the middle of the path and again before meeting President Kovind.



125 Year old Yoga Guru from Kashi, Swami Sivananda receives the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind#PeoplesPadma #SivanandaSwami #PadmaAwards2022 @PadmaAwards @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/XFQ3QPHQtf

— DD India (@DDIndialive) March 21, 2022

The President himself helped the yoga guru up and handed him his Padma Shri award -- the fourth-highest civilian award of India.

The yoga guru's gesture won over the internet. Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted, "The power of yoga. A life spanning 125 years of dedication! The grace and dignity of Swami Sivananda is both humbling & inspiring. Proud to belong to the country of Yoga’s origin."



Twitter user Himanshu Tiwari wrote, "Remarkable thing is at 125 years of age he still walks up right without anyone's support. This is real power yoga." Sandiip who goes by the handle @indiaunleashed commented, "Saw this live. So humble is this great man. Nothing but shraddha for him."