Vivek Ramaswamy's parents on his US presidential ambition: 'Since 2nd grade'

Vadakkencherry in Kerala’s Palakkad district is beaming with pride as one of its children is on the verge of making it big in American public life. Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur who announced his 2024 US presidential election bid, has roots in this small town.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy, 37, is the son of Indian immigrants - his father a General Electric engineer and his mother a geriatric psychiatrist. His parents migrated to the United States over 40 years ago.

“Ours is a regular family. Vivek has been an ambitious boy since his childhood. Both he and his younger brother have had an interest in Indian culture,” his father, VG Ramaswamy, told News18 Malayalam.

“His honesty and integrity are the biggest reasons for his success as a businessman. It’s something my father taught everyone.”

The senior Ramaswamy studied at a government school in Vadakencherry before going to Government Victoria College in Palakkad and National Institute of Technology, Calicut. He subsequently moved to the US for higher studies.

Vivek Ramaswamy broke the news of his plan of the US presidential election bid to his parents only last week, when he went to the airport to pick them up after they returned from India, his father said.

“He had been telling that he will become President since the second grade. But we took it lightly. Suddenly, it became real,” said his mother Geeta Ramaswamy, who studied at Mysore Medical College.

At school, Vivek Ramaswamy actively took part in a programme called “Kids Voting” and radio programmes.

Ramaswamy's last visit to India was in 2015, soon after he got married. He stayed for around two weeks, visiting various temples in Kerala.

On social media, he describes himself as a “capitalist and citizen”. His father says he is also known for his frank opinions, something that could make people uncomfortable at times.

Ramaswamy attended Harvard and Yale universities and is worth reportedly in excess of $500 million, enough to seed his campaign through the key early states.

He made his name first by becoming a successful biotech entrepreneur and developing medicines, including five drugs that became FDA-approved. He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014.

In 2022, he co-founded Strive Asset Management, a assent management firm, which, according to his website, is focused on “restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics”. It was launched with backing from billionaire investors including Peter Thiel and Bill Ackman.

He is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an assistant professor and surgeon at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They have two sons.