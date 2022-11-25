Virat Kohli’s shares video of doppelganger in Mumbai: ‘Someone impersonating me’

Screengrabs from a video posted on Instagram Stories by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has a doppelganger in Mumbai who is busy using his likeness to the cricketer to promote Puma products. “Hey Puma India, someone is impersonating me and selling Puma products at Linking Road, Mumbai,” the former India skipper wrote on Instagram Stories, tagging the German sports brand and sharing a video of the doppelganger. “Can you please look into it?” added Kohli.

The video shows a man who indeed bears a passing resemblance to Virat Kohli. Dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, he stands in front of a Puma stall and obliges when a passerby asks him for a selfie.

If the whole thing appears too far-fetched and unlikely to be true, that’s because it is. The doppelganger is actually part of a promotional stunt by Puma to hype its Black Friday sale – and brand ambassador Kohli is in on the joke.

According to Exchange4Media, Puma has stationed doppelgangers of its brand ambassadors Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Chhetri and Yuvraj Singh at stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram, respectively.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared a hilarious Instagram Story on his doppelganger. “What is happening here Puma India? Yeh sasta Yuvraj kaun hai? Maine dates nahi di thi kya? (Who is this cheap copy of Yuvraj Singh?)” he asked.

Screengrab from an Instagram Story posted by Yuvraj Singh

The doppelgangers have been stationed in major cities to create a buzz around Puma’s Black Friday sale, which starts today and will go on till November 28.