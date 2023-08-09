US razor company faces boycott calls after collab with transgender influencer. Watch

The clip showed Luke Wesley Pearson and his partner using Harry’s razors. (Representative Image)

Harry’s, a famous American brand known for making grooming products for men, is facing criticism from all over. This comes after the brand teamed up with a transgender influencer to endorse its new line of razors, according to Newsweek.

What so happened that Luke Wesley Pearson, a popular transgender influencer, shared a video of the advertisement on Instagram. The clip showed him and his partner using Harry’s razors with a caption that read, “Celebrating my first Pride with facial hair”.

The collaboration didn’t go down well with social media users at all. Some people even compared Harry’s to “Bud Light”, the beer brand that was banned in March after collaborating with a trans woman for their campaign. In addition, masses were upset because the profits of the same will be going to Trevor Project, an organisation that promotes and supports “gender transitioning”.



Harry’s Razors partnered with a “trans man” (female) to promote their razor set 100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors pic.twitter.com/Sb6ZbBT0GA

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2023

Twitter users were not very happy and slammed the campaign for being “too woke”.

“No more Harry’s for me,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “And another company to add to the boycott list.”

“Looks like this brand is cancelled,” a third user remarked. A fourth user quipped, “Get woke, go broke”.

The page called “End Wokeness” shared another video of Harry’s Razors’ CEO talking about the company being “socially-minded”.