Twitter came together to buy a bike for Zomato agent. One year later, he’s earning…

Zomato agent Durga Meena was able to upgrade from a bicycle to a motorcycle thanks to Twitter fundraising campaign (Image credit: @Adityaaa_Sharma/Twitter)

In April 2022, a Twitter user named Aditya Sharma posted about a Zomato agent who came to deliver his order on a bicycle in the scorching heat of Rajasthan. In a remarkable show of goodwill, scores of Twitter users together raised enough funds to buy a motorcycle for Durga Meena, the Zomato delivery agent in question.

More than one year later, Aditya Sharma has posted an update about Meena, who took up food delivery after losing his teaching job during the pandemic. This time, Sharma shared a photograph of the Zomato driver delivering his order on his new Hero Splendor bike. The Twitter user revealed that owning a bike has helped Meena grow his earnings. The Zomato agent has been able to pay off the various loans he took to buy a bike.

Today, he is earning between Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 every day – a significant amount in a tier-3 city and a sizeable jump from his income of Rs 10,000 a month from one year ago.

Not just that, Meena has also found a way to get back to teaching – he has started private tuition classes for children in his community.

“After nearly a year, guess who showed up? It was Durga. Let me provide some context: we helped Durga by running a crowdfunding campaign and assisting him in getting a bike,” wrote Sharma on Twitter, sharing a photograph of Durga Meena on his bike. “He shared with me that he is incredibly happy with his current earnings and has managed to clear all his loans. Additionally, he has started teaching students in his local community through private tutoring. It's remarkable that he is earning 800-1000 rupees per day in a tier 3 city!” he added.

Sharma’s picture of the smiling Zomato agent is in stark contrast to his photograph of the same man from one year ago, when he came to deliver a food order on his bicycle.

At that time, Sharma had written about Meena’s journey from a teacher to a Zomato delivery partner. “[Durga Meena] has done his bachelor's in BCOM and wants to pursue MCOM but due to his financial condition, he started to work with Zomato,” he wrote.

Meena told him that with a bicycle, he was able to make 10-12 deliveries a day which left him exhausted. He wanted to buy a bike so he could do more work with less physical exertion.

Sharma spearheaded the crowdfunding campaign to raise over Rs 75,000 for Meena, which was then used to buy him a Hero Splendor bike.