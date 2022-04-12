Zomato agent, photographed on bicycle in scorching heat, gets bike, thanks to internet

A Zomato delivery agent has received a new bike, thanks to the internet (Image credit: Adityaaa_Sharma/Twitter)

Twitter users came together to raise funds for a Zomato delivery agent who was photographed delivering orders on a bicycle. A user named Aditya Sharma first tweeted about Durga Meena on Sunday, saying that the Zomato agent rode his bicycle in the scorching heat of Rajasthan to deliver his order on time.



Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time

I asked for some information about him so 1/ pic.twitter.com/wZjHdIzI8z — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

“Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle,” he wrote, adding that the temperature in his city was around 42 degrees Celsius.

On striking up a conversation with the Zomato delivery partner, Sharma learned that his name was Durga Meena and he had lost his teaching job during the pandemic. “Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years. During covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English,” the Twitter user wrote.

Financial hardship drove Meena to start working for Zomato around four months ago. According to Sharma’s now-viral Twitter thread, he manages to earn around Rs 10,000 a month delivering orders.

Durga Meena, however, said he was saving up money to buy a bike.

“I don’t have time to breathe after delivering 10 to 12 order a day on a bicycle,” he told Sharma. “If I had a bike, it would make things much easier for me,” he said.

The Zomato partner requested Sharma to fund his down-payment for a bike, saying that he would pay the monthly installments himself and return the money for the down-payment as well.

Sharma decided to start a fundraiser for Meena after learning his story. His goal of raising Rs 75,000 was reached in no time at all as the internet, moved by Meena’s story, donated money for his bike.

This afternoon, Sharma tweeted a picture of the Hero Splendor that was bought for Meena using the crowdfunded money.



He is on his way to reach showroom pic.twitter.com/JN1OzPr3wO — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 12, 2022





