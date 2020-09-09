Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021: Here's a list of US presidents who won the award

In 2009, Barack Obama became the fourth US President to win the Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump got nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 on September 9 for brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Alfred Nobel’s will, the Nobel Peace Prize should go to someone who has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.

Since the creation of the Nobel Peace Prize, four US presidents, and one vice president, have received the prestigious award that is presented on December 10 every year.



The first US president to win the Nobel Peace Prize was Theodore Roosevelt. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1906 for his role in ending the Russo-Japanese War by arranging a diplomatic conference between the representatives of both sides at Portsmouth, where the Treaty of Portsmouth was signed.



The next US president to win the Nobel Peace Prize was Woodrow Wilson who got the award in 1920 for his efforts in ending World War I and for playing a pivotal role in creating the League of Nations.

In 2002, US President Jimmy Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in finding “peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, and promoting economic and social development”.

In 2007, US vice president Al Gore was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in obtaining and spreading knowledge on climate change.

In 2009, Barack Obama became the fourth US President to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in strengthening international diplomacy and cooperation.