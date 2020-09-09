Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021: Here's a list of US presidents who won the award

Four US presidents, including Barack Obama, and one vice president, have so far received the prestigious award
US President Donald Trump got nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 on September 9 for brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to Alfred Nobel’s will, the Nobel Peace Prize should go to someone who has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.
Since the creation of the Nobel Peace Prize, four US presidents, and one vice president, have received the prestigious award that is presented on December 10 every year.
In 2002, US President Jimmy Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in finding “peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, and promoting economic and social development”.
In 2007, US vice president Al Gore was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in obtaining and spreading knowledge on climate change.In 2009, Barack Obama became the fourth US President to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in strengthening international diplomacy and cooperation.