US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021: Nomination, selection process explained

United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who is a four-term member of the Norwegian Parliament and chairs the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Who selects the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for selecting eligible candidates and choosing the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates.

Who is eligible for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Candidates eligible for the Nobel Peace Prize need to be chosen by qualified nominators. No one can nominate themselves.

Who can nominate?

Members of national assemblies and cabinet members and ministers of sovereign nations and current heads of states can nominate.

Members of The International Court of Justice in The Hague and The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague can nominate.

Members of l’Institut de Droit International can nominate.

Members of the international board of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom can nominate.

University professors, professors’ emeriti, and associate professors of history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion can nominate. University rectors and university directors (or their equivalents) and directors of peace research institutes and foreign policy institutes are also qualified nominators.

Persons who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize can also nominate another for the same as can members of the main board of directors or its equivalent of organisations that have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Current and former members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and former advisers to the Norwegian Nobel Committee are also qualified to nominate others.

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination process:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee prepares to receive nominations from the month of September. Submissions are allowed till February 1, following which the Committee begins assessing the nominations and shortlisting candidates based on their work. This process ends by March, after which the list goes through adviser review till August. By October, the Nobel Laureates are chosen through a majority vote and the names of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates are announced. The Nobel Laureates finally receive the award in December.