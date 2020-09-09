US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal, DW News has reported.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of a right-wing populist party in the country. Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News that Trump has done more to create peace between nations that most other nominees of the peace prize, while also lauding his efforts towards resolving global conflicts.

He also reportedly praised the US president for the withdrawal of large number of American troops from the Middle east.

However, this is not the first time that Tybring-Gjedde has backed a peace prize for Trump. In 2018, he had submitted a similar nomination for the Republican leader, along with another Norwegian official, following his Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.