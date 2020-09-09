172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-president-donald-trump-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize-2021-5817661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

He has been nominated by Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde, for his role in brokering the Israel-UAE peace deal.

Moneycontrol News

United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal, DW News has reported.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of a right-wing populist party in the country.  Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News that Trump has done more to create peace between nations that most other nominees of the peace prize, while also lauding his efforts towards resolving global conflicts.

He also reportedly praised the US president for the withdrawal of large number of American troops from the Middle east.

Close

However, this is not the first time that Tybring-Gjedde has backed a peace prize for Trump. In 2018, he had submitted a similar nomination for the Republican leader, along with another Norwegian official, following his Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Last month, Trump took to Twitter to announce the "historic deal" struck between Israel and UAE, one which the United States had helped broker. He is also set to hold a signing ceremony on September 15 for the ground breaking agreement aimed at normalising relations between the two Middle Eastern nations.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Israel-UAE peace deal #Nobel Peace Prize 2021 #world

