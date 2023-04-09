Pricey yet priceless: 6 most expensive holiday destinations in the world

Los Angeles, home to Hollywood and one of the most beautiful cities in the US, is a sought-after entertainment destination. (Photo: Jake Blucker via Unsplash)

A number of destinations globally are considered expensive based on their daily cost of living, which includes accommodation, dining, and entertainment. Whether these places are worth the big bucks is a matter of personal opinion. However, for travellers willing to pay the price, these places provide one-of-a-kind experiences steeped in luxury.

From glamorous European city-states to idyllic island nations, these six places are a varied bunch. Bookmark this guide if you don’t mind splurging, these are worth every penny:

Los Angeles

Not only is Los Angeles the home to Hollywood and one of the most beautiful cities in the United States, it also has a rich art and culture scene.

Los Angeles is known for its entertainment destinations, such as Disneyland and Universal Studios, which can be costly.

Los Angeles. (Photo: Dane Deaner via Unsplash)

Moreover, the price tag of hotels and restaurants in Los Angeles can be high, especially if you want to stay and eat in popular areas such as West Hollywood, Malibu, or Santa Monica.

In spite of the high costs, many people find that visiting Los Angeles is worth it as it offers a distinctive mix of culture, entertainment, and natural beauty.

​​Maldives

Imagine waking up to the sound of crystal-clear waves rolling on a white-sand beach and an awe-inspiring sunrise. The island nation of Maldives offers this and more.

Maldives. (Photo: Sean Oulashin via Unsplash)

A top choice of honeymooners, the Maldives is particularly renowned for its lavish resorts that provide guests one-of-a-kind opportunities to immerse themselves in nature. Hotels such as Soneva Fushi, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, ​​Grand Park Kodhipparu, ​​​​Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, and ​​One&Only Reethi Rah have accommodations on private beaches and in exquisite overwater bungalows.

The high-end Soneva Fushi, a nine-bedroom villa, in Maldives.

Furthermore, in the Maldives, tourists can participate in several water sports such as scuba diving, snorkelling, and surfing.

Ultimately, a trip to the Maldives is expensive but has all the makings of a memorable trip.

Dubai

As seen on the ​​Netflix show Dubai Bling, this West-Asian city is a millionaire’s paradise. It offers visitors the best of the East and West, but at a high price.

Dubai. (Photo: Zq Lee via Unsplash)

Tourists have numerous hotels to choose from, which provide exclusive amenities such as private pools, secret beaches and butler service. Atlantis The Royal, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and Palazzo Versace are some of the best.

Upscale restaurants in Dubai like Ossiano, Piatti By The Beach, Urla Restaurant, and ​​CÉ LA VI Dubai offer impeccable service and scrumptious food.

Atlantis The Royal at dusk, in Dubai. (Photo: Getty Images)

Additionally, Dubai is home to numerous high-end malls, luxury boutiques, and a wide range of attractions that have private tours or VIP experiences.

Zermatt

A celebrity-favourite, Zermatt is a quaint ski town situated in the Swiss Alps. This scenic town offers jaw-dropping views of the Matterhorn and the surrounding mountain ranges.

Zermatt is visited by skiers from around the world. The town has some of the most ​​well-manicured ski slopes globally. The price of lift passes, equipment rental, and lessons can be high.

A celebrity-favourite, Zermatt is a quaint ski town situated in the Swiss Alps. (Photo: Victor He via Unsplash)

In addition, Zermatt is home to some of the most opulent mountain hotels and chalets. Our top picks are Cervo Mountain Resort, ​​Grand Hotel Zermatterhof, and The Omnia.

Also, this Swiss town’s high-end eateries such as Chez Vrony, Findlerhof, and ​​Walliserkanne are worth checking out.

Zermatt is an expensive vacation destination but is worth it for its world-class ski slopes and charming hotels and restaurants.

Monaco

Considered a playground of the rich and famous, Monaco is an independent city-state situated on the French Riviera. It has an arresting coastline and an alluring ambiance.

Prince's Palace of Monaco. (Photo: Mitchell Aviles via Unsplash)

​​Tourists can visit iconic landmarks such as the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, the Monaco Cathedral, Oceanographic Museum and Jardin Exotique de Monaco.

Monaco is also home to fancy hotels and numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, which can be pricey. This European city-state’s most sumptuous hotels include Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, ​​Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, ​​Fairmont Monte Carlo and Hotel Metropole, Monte Carlo. These properties provide thoughtful service and utmost privacy.

Monaco is home to fancy hotels and numerous Michelin-starred restaurants. (Photo: Matthias Mullie via Unsplash)

Finally, Monaco’s casinos are a great attraction. While the entrance fee to these casinos is budget-friendly, the price of gambling can quickly add up.

New York City

The Big Apple is known as the city that never sleeps, and for good reason. It offers travellers a plethora of diverse attractions and activities. While New York City can be explored on a budget, if you would like to experience everything the city offers, you will have to bring out the big bucks.

New York City. (Photo: Emiliano Bar Khe via Unsplahs)

From Broadway shows to live performances at Lincoln Center, ​​Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Barclays Center, NYC has something for every taste. The city’s five boroughs also feature retail stores offering the finest in high-end fashion, tech, gear and more.

A suite at Aman New York, which is considered one of the best hotels in the world.

Moreover, NYC has some of the best hotels in the world. Aman New York, The Plaza, Waldorf Astoria New York, St Regis New York, The Carlyle and Greenwich Hotel come highly recommended.