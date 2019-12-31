Mumbai Police traffic advisory for New Year 2020: Full list of diversions and alternate routes

To ensure maximum safety and minimum traffic jams on New Year's Eve, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a detailed travel advisory. While listing out diversions and blockades, primarily in Colaba, CST, and Bandra – the pockets that see maximum crowds during New Year celebrations – the traffic police has ensured that busy junctions and arterial roads are not missed.

For instance, vehicular movement has been restricted in and around popular haunts such as Nariman Point, Girgaum Chowpatty and Marine Drive. The move would prevent accidents and would allow revelers to enjoy unhindered.

Traffic diversions have been crafted to ensure that Mumbaikars can reach party venues on time, as many as 2,500 traffic police personnel will be deployed between 6pm on December 31 until 6 am on January 1. Around 200 volunteers will be ringing in the New Year on the streets while assisting on-duty officers, according to The Hindustan Times.

A senior traffic officer has urged Mumbaikars to follow traffic rules and diversions as heavy patrolling will be carried out even on arterial roads and by-lanes where pubs and bars are located. The officer was quoted as saying: "The northbound stretch from Nariman Point till Girgaum will be closed for vehicular movement from 6 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1 and no parking will be allowed there. There will be traffic diversions. There will be traffic curbs at more places across the city."

Here is a list of areas that will be out of bounds for vehicular movement and in case you are travelling in your vehicle or taking a cab do avoid these routes:

In Colaba, no vehicles will be allowed to move from NCPA to Wingoli Chowpatty; all vehicles on NS Road will be diverted from Churchgate to Hazarimal Road. The road leading to Gateway of India from Regal Cinema will become one-way, restricting the movement of all South-bound vehicles on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road.

In Bandra, Mount Mary Road will be completely shut as no cars will be allowed to enter from Pereira Road Junction except for westbound vehicles. BJ Road will be entirely shut. On St John Baptist Road, only cars of local residents will be allowed.