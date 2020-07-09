International flights | Complete quarantine rules for passengers taking flights to/from Delhi

International air travel is gradually picking pace in India amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, domestic flights reaching 45 percent capacity and Vande Bharat mission reaching its fourth phase.

Even as more and more people are considering taking international flights, the confusion regarding quarantine details has been dissuading many, especially those planning to travel to or from the busy IGI Airport, Delhi.

To clear all confusion, listed below are the basic quarantine rules for people having international travel,as well as domestic travel.

People arriving at the Delhi airport via a Vande Bharat flight with no connecting flight to take must be put under institutional quarantine for seven days after exiting the airport. After that, they must be under home quarantine for another seven days.

People arriving at Delhi airport via a Vande Bharat flight with further air connection via a domestic flight will be subject to quarantine norms of the destination state if they do not exit the airport. Such fliers will not be subject to any other institutional or home quarantine.

People arriving at Delhi via an international flight that is not part of the Vande Bharat mission and with no connecting flights to take will have to be put under institutional quarantine for seven days, followed by another seven days of home quarantine.

People taking international flights other than Vande Baharat and with further air connection must adhere to the quarantine norms of the destination state. That apart, they will also have to be under institutional quarantine for seven days.

For people arriving at Delhi via a Vande Bharat flight and with plans of further road travel outside of Delhi, state quarantine protocols will be applicable. They will be put under seven days of institutional quarantine and seven days of home quarantine.

People taking a domestic flight to Delhi with no further air connection will have to go under mandatory home quarantine of seven days.

People taking a domestic flight to Delhi with further air connection will only be subject to quarantine protocols of the destination state.

People taking domestic flights to Delhi airport with plans of taking an international flight therefrom, will not have to be quarantined. However, destination quarantine norms will be applicable.

If a person leaves Delhi airport to travel to another state, he or she will be subject to home quarantine for seven days. For persons residing in the National Capital Region, the Delhi government will allow travel to the destination and only quarantine protocols of the respective states (Haryana, Uttar Pradesh) will be applicable.