Tomatoes worth Rs 20 lakh go missing from truck in Karnataka

Tomatoes worth Rs 20 lakh went missing from a Jaipur-bound truck traveling from Kolar district in Karnataka. The vehicle was to reach the Rajasthan capital on Saturday night, but did not do so and the driver's phone had been switched off, a Times of India report said.

Later, a complaint was filed with police in Kolar, which said that two traders had booked the vehicle to send the tomatoes to Jaipur on July 27.

Police sources said according to the global positioning system (GPS) tracker, the truck had travelled close to 1,600km from Kolar, after which it became untraceable. The truck cleaner, too, did not have a mobile phone thereby making it nearly impossible to know where the vehicle had gone.

The report stated that traders were concerned about the untraceable vehicle and said that had the truck met with an accident, they would have received information, by now. They also felt the truck may have been stolen by the driver.

In another recent incident, a vehicle that was carrying 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes worth Rs 2 lakh was stolen in Bengaluru by a Tamil Nadu-based couple who had faked an incident to exhort money from the farmer. The farmer was transporting the tomatoes in a jeep to Kolar.

The price of tomatoes have become a major talking in the past few weeks and reports stated that the cost of the vegetable was likely to return to normalcy, only by September.

