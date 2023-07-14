Husband uses 2 extra tomatoes in curry, wife gets angry and leaves home

The man told the police that he regretted using the tomatoes and vowed to not use them in any food until the prices returned to normalcy. (Representational Photo).

A major talking point in India in the last few days has been the prices of tomatoes, which have skyrocketed in different parts of India. In a recent incident that occurred in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, a wife left the house after her husband used two more tomatoes to make curry, a report in The Times of India said.

The wife-identified as Aarti- who runs a dhaba with her husband- identified as Sanjeev Verma- was angry when she saw that the curry had extra tomatoes and criticised the husband. This led to an argument between the two which led to her leave the house with her daughter. The man then went to the police for help, who tried to convince her to return home.

The report also said that that wife supposedly told her husband that tomotoes were too costly to be "wasted in such quantities".

The man told the police that he regretted using the tomatoes and vowed to not use them in any food until the prices returned to normalcy. Police officials then started to look for the wife and found her at her sister's house in a nearby town.

The local police then tried to help persuade the wife to return home and there is still no clarity over whether she decided to come back home or not. Reports stated that tomato prices were likely to return to normalcy only by September.

Also read: No tomatoes, no cry: How to cook meals minus the pricey fruit