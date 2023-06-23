Couple who got married in Titanic wreckage 22 years ago is trending again

A report published in the BBC stated that the American couple, who were identified as David Leibowitz and Kimberley Miller from New York, descended to the Titanic wreck , four kilometres under the North Atlantic.

The search for the missing Titanic submersible ended on a tragic note after all five died after the vehicle ran out of oxygen. Amidst the sadness of the event, a Reddit post has caught the eye of many with a link of a wedding that took place in 2001 at the depth of the ship's remains.

"TIL I learned that in 2001, a New York couple got married on the deck of the Titanic, in a submarine. They faced criticism that their stunt was in ‘bad taste’." the user wrote.

A report published in the BBC stated that the American couple, who were identified as David Leibowitz and Kimberley Miller from New York, descended to the Titanic wreck , four kilometres under the North Atlantic.

The wedding ceremony was performed by Ron Warwick- the captain of the cruise liner QE2- from the operations centre of Russian ship Akademik Keldysh.

Leibowitz and Miller were dressed in flame retardant suits and had to be on their knees for the duration of the ceremony since the submersible was small.

The chance to get married on the wreck came after Leibowitz won a contest organised by a diving company named Subsea Explorer.

At the time, the decision to get married in the wreck was criticised with the British Titanic Society condemning the wedding and referring to it as a publicity stunt.

"We don't really view this as a gravesite. Still if you were to be married at a church, you'd have to treat that with reverence because you'd be near a graveyard, too," Leibowitz had said.

The Reddit post generated many comments with the general view being that the couple had not anything harmful by getting married at the wreckage site.

