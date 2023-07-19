Swiggy Instamart replies to YouTuber who bought Maggi for Rs 193 at airport. 'Hum to...'

On July 18, Swiggy Instamart wrote, “Hum to 14 ki hi bechte hai (We sell it for Rs 14 only).”

Just a few days ago, a YouTuber complained about a plate of Maggi noodles costing a whopping Rs 193 at the airport. Her tweet went crazy viral and caused quite a flutter on social media. While some people were baffled like her, others trolled her. But, more on that later.

Now, Swiggy Instamart also reacted to the woman’s post. On July 18, the grocery app wrote, “Hum to 14 ki hi bechte hai (We sell it for Rs 14 only).”



Hum toh 14 ki hi bechte hai https://t.co/MAMsh4vt0e

— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 18, 2023

Needless to say that the post garnered a lot of attention and reaction from social media users. While some people were amused, others just trolled Swiggy Instamart in the comments section. One user even asked Swiggy Instamart about the price of selling cooked Maggi.

“Banake bechte toh kitne ki bechte (How much would you charge for selling cooked Maggi)?”

Another user wrote, “12 ki aati hai (It retails for Rs 12).”

“Handling charge + Delivery charge + All crumbled + maybe expired + No support resolution,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user quipped, “Do you deliver at the airport also?”

Now, coming back to the YouTuber’s tweet. So, Sejal Sud bought a plate of Masala Maggi for Rs 193 and was pretty baffled. While some users shared her emotion, others trolled her saying prices at the airport are anyway higher.