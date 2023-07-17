YouTuber baffled after buying a plate of Maggi noodles for Rs 193 at airport. See viral post

Sejal was quite baffled and shared a picture of the bill on Twitter. (Image: @SejalSud/Twitter)

Costs of several items varies greatly when you are at an airport. Even a packet of potato chips can retail at a price as high as Rs 100. A while ago a journalist named Farah Khan had also tweeted about the humble combo of a chai and samosa costing Rs 490 at the Mumbai airport.

Now, something similar happened with a YouTuber too. So, Sejal Sud bought a plate of Maggi noodles at the airport. For Rs 193. Yes, you read that right.

Sejal was quite baffled and shared a picture of the bill on Twitter. It showed a plate of ‘Masala Maggi Noodle’ priced at Rs 193 after all the relevant taxes.

“I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport. And I don’t know how to react. Why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price?” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Needless to say that Sejal’s post grabbed a lot of eyeballs and triggered an array of reactions from Twitter users.

“I guess this Maggi is made on aviation fuel! Just maybe,” a user joked.

Another user wrote, “Transportation cost and maintenance.”

“I purchased Maggi cup noodles at Rs 250 and small mango juice at Rs 200 when coming from Goa to home,” a third user commented.

A fourth user remarked, “That’s not just Maggi cost! That includes airport rental, maintenance fee, logistics, and a little fee for an experience of having at airport! Plus GST etc., taxes.”

Recently, a Noida resident and journalist named Tridip K Mandal complained about the sky-high prices of popcorn and Pepsi at a PVR as well. and mentioned that the price was almost equal to Amazon Prime Video's annual subscription.