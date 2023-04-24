Stephen King vs Elon Musk: Author asks Twitter CEO to give his blue tick to charity

Author Stephen King and Twitter CEO Elon Musk engaged in a war of words on Sunday after King asked Musk to offer the money spent on his blue checkmark for charity. King had earlier refused to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription. Musk, then, took it upon himself to pay for his subscription bills.
"I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more," King wrote on Twitter.
Musk replied to the author stating that he had contributed $100million to Ukraine and questioned his contribution for the war affected country.
"I’ve donated $100M to Ukraine, how much have you donated? (We turned down the DoD money btw)," he said.
Over the weekend, Twitter decided to restore the coveted blue tick for many of them for free if they had a follower count of one million or more.
