Twitter personalities are getting blue ticks for free. Here's why

Twitter decided to restore the blue checkmarks for those who had one million or more followers.

Several personalities from across the world of politics, entertainment and sports would have woken up to a surprise on Sunday, on logging into their Twitter accounts.

The social networking platform had decided to restore the coveted blue tick for many of them for free if they had a follower count of one million or more. The action was performed even if some or all of them had not paid for subscriptions.

Few eminent Indian personalities who got their blue check marks back included Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, among others. Intriguingly, few followers such as Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman who are not alive anymore also got their blue tick back.



Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I’m Priyanka again

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 23, 2023



My blue tick has reappeared

For free… some game

— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 23, 2023

On Thursday, Twitter removed the legacy blue checkmarks from several accounts, ranging from government, celebrities, business leaders, and politicians.

The Twitter subscription service in India was priced at a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobiles for individual user accounts.

Other brands and organisations had to sign up for a costlier 'Verified for Organisations' service, whose subscription began at Rs 82,300 per month. These accounts would be given a gold checkmark and a square avatar.

A few global personalities such as Stephen King and LeBron James had declined to pay for the blue ticks, and Elon Musk admitted that he would personally pay for their subscription bills.

Twitter was bought by Musk in October 2022 for $44 billion. He had stated that the manner in which the blue checkmarks has been given out were "corrupt and nonsensical" and termed the verification system as a "lords & peasants system".

