    Wriddhiman Saha receives threat from journalist, shares screenshot of messages on Twitter

    Although Wriddhiman Saha did not reveal the identity of the journalist, Twitter users turned into Sherlock Holmes to find out who sent those messages.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    Wriddhiman Saha

    India wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha claimed he was threatened by a journalist after he did not respond to requests for an interview. Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old -- who has been a backup for Rishabh Pant in recent times -- shared a screenshot of the "threatening" messages sent to him.

    “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket... this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha tweeted.

    Although Saha did not reveal the identity of the journalist, Twitter users turned into Sherlock Holmes to find out who sent those messages.


    Others urged Saha not to take the threat lightly.

    "Omg. He is threatening you. Please do not let him off lightly," tweeted user Meghna Girish who goes by the handle @megirish2001.

    Another user Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) commented, "It's terrible. Have you informed BCCI which takes care of present and past cricketers? It's a serious matter and should be investigated."

    Earlier this month, Saha quashed rumours of his retirement. He had taken a break after a long time on the road and his decision to skip the Ranji Trophy for personal reasons raised speculations about a possible retirement call.
    Tags: #Wriddhiman Saha
    first published: Feb 20, 2022 02:34 pm

