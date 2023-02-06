English
    KS Bharat should get preference as a Test wicketkeeper

    For the record, he has 296 catches and 35 stumpings in 86 first-class matches spanning a decade. Bharat has scored 4,707 runs at an average of 37.95, with nine hundreds and 27 fifties.

    Guru Krishnan
    February 06, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
    Image Ctsy: @KonaBharat

    India will certainly miss the services of Rishabh Pant behind the stumps as much as in front of them in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy four-Test series against Australia. Pant has not only improved his wicketkeeping skills — 133 dismissals (119 catches and 14 stumpings) in 33 Tests — but also has played many defining innings that have either won or saved matches for India. His knocks that come to mind are the 89 not out in Brisbane to lead India to a win, and 97 in Sydney to help India draw, both coming on the exciting final day of play during the 2020-21 tour of Australia.

    Of course, while Pant can change the course of the match with his blitzkrieg batting in one session, he has also often thrown away his wicket. Having said that, it must also be said that Pant has become indispensable to the team.

    However, an unfortunate car accident late December 2022 has forced him out of action for long, and his absence has opened the door for reserve wicketkeeper Kona Srikar Bharat’s debut. The wait has been worth it as Bharat has honed his wicketkeeping skills in the shadows of Pant and senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Bharat and Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeepers in the squad for the first two Tests of the series. While Kishan has been India’s wicketkeeper in recent white-ball tournaments, especially due to the absence of Pant, it is unlikely that the 24-year-old from Jharkhand would be selected for the Tests ahead of Bharat.