English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    What is the FIFA fair play rule that saw Poland edge past Mexico to qualify for the Round of 16?

    Poland edged past Mexico to qualify for the Round of 16, despite being level on goal difference with Mexico due to the FIFA fair play rule.

    Neeraj Krishnan
    December 01, 2022 / 03:58 AM IST
    Poland's Kamil Glik and Mexico's Cesar Montes go for a header during a World Cup group C soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

    Poland's Kamil Glik and Mexico's Cesar Montes go for a header during a World Cup group C soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

    Poland may have started their final Group C fixture against Argentina in prime position to top Group C, but as the clock ticked towards the final whistle, Poland were clinging on to their Round of 16 spot, banking on their superior fair play record at the World Cup to see them through. Argentina, who were relentless in attack, played a near flawless game to beat Poland 2-0. In the other fixture, Mexico almost pulled off a famous heist as they beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, falling painfully short, courtesy of two yellow cards.

    So what is the Fair play conduct rule that saw them lose out to Poland? Let's take a look.

    Goal differential

    The team with the higher goal differential (total goals scored minus total goals allowed) will have the higher ranking

    Number of goals scored

    Related stories

    If multiple teams have the same number of points and equal goal differential, the team with more goals scored will be given a higher ranking than the lesser-scoring team

    If two or more teams are still tied after applying these tiebreakers, FIFA moves on to a second round of tiebreakers.

    Greatest number of points obtained in group matches between the teams concerned

    Superior goal difference resulting from the group matches between the team concerned

    Greatest number of goals scored in all matches between the teams concerned

    Highest team conduct score / FIFA Fair play conduct 

    Team conduct score of fair play score is based on the number of yellow and red cards a team has obtained. The team with the highest team conduct score will receive the higher ranking.

    Yellow Card: Minus one point

    Indirect Red Card (acquired via two yellow cards): Minus three points

    Direct Red Card: Minus four points

    Yellow Card and Direct Red Card: Minus five points

    The ‘team conduct tiebreaker or ‘fair play’ tiebreaker was first used at the 2018 World Cup when Japan and Senegal stood equal after all other tiebreakers were applied but Senegal had more yellow cards and was subsequently eliminated. Japan advanced to the Round of 16.
    Neeraj Krishnan
    Tags: #FIFA Fair play rule #FIFA World Cup 2022 #Football #Sports
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 03:54 am