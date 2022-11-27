FIFA World Cup 2022: How Argentina can qualify for the Round of 16; & other Group C scenarios

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the first goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Argentina and Poland’s victories against Mexico and Saudi Arabia respectively have put all the spotlight on Group C. What was supposed to be a straightforward guess for fans and pundits alike in terms of the group leaders, was all tossed out of the window when Saudi Arabia pulled off a famous win against Argentina. And just when Argentina looked all but out of the World Cup, Messi conjured up a spectacular goal to put Argentina back into the fray. Saudi Arabia’s euphoria of beating Argentina was short-lived as they were beaten 2-0 by Poland.

With just one set of fixtures left in Group C, there are a multitude of scenarios for every team to qualify for the Round of 16. Poland has the easiest of chances, while Mexico has the highest odds stacked against them. For Argentina and Saudi Arabia, they can seal their own fate, but Argentina has a tougher opponent as they face Poland. Here are all the likely scenarios for each of the team to qualify for the Round fo 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Group C Upcoming Fixtures

Poland vs Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

How Argentina can qualify for the Round of 16

If Argentina beat Poland, they are through to the Round of 16.

If Argentina draws against Poland, but Saudi Arabia-Mexico game also end in a draw.

If Argentina draws against Poland, and Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by a margin lesser than 4.

How Argentina can be knocked out

If Argentina loses against Poland

If Argentina draws against Poland, but Saudi Arabia beat Mexico

If Argentina draws against Poland, but Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by a margin of 4.

How Poland can qualify for the Round of 16

If Poland beat Argentina, they will qualify for the Round of 16 and top the group

If Poland draws their match against Argentina

How Poland can be knocked out

If Poland lose against Argentina and Saudi Arabia win against Mexico.

If Poland lose against Argentina and Mexico beat Saudi Arabia by a margin of 5.

How Saudi Arabia can qualify for the Round of 16

If Saudi Arabia beats Mexico, they will be through

If Saudi Arabia draw against Mexico, and Argentina lose against Poland

How Mexico can qualify for the Round of 16

For Mexico to qualify, they will have to beat Saudi Arabia and hope Argentina lose to Poland wherein the goal difference is better than Argentina.