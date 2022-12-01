Mac Allister, Alvarez score as Argentina thwart Poland to top Group C

Argentina's Julian Alvarez, front left, is embraced by teammate Enzo Fernandez (24) after scoring a goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

It was a night where Poland started as Group C leaders, with Argentina and Messi hanging onto their World Cup dream by a thread. But by the end of three-quarters of the game, it was Argentina who were two goals up, with Poland hanging on. Argentina had to rise up to the occasion and they did it in style. They were almost flawless both on and off the ball, with relentless attacks on the Polish goal. When Messi was denied from the spot, it looked like Argentina would go back into their shell, as they so often had, but it wasn’t to be. Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock in the 46th minute, before Julian Alvarez doubled their lead in the 67th.

Poland, who had all but guaranteed their spot in the Round of 16, were on a knife-edge throughout the match. They had their hearts in their mouth in the second half, when in the other Group C fixture, Mexico drilled two goals past Saudi Arabia. Poland were suddenly on the brink of exit as the only thing keeping them in the World Cup was the fair play points, wherein they had fewer yellow cards than Mexico.

Szczesny was tested in the 7th minute by Messi, but the resultant shot was a weak one that Szczesny dealt with comfortably. Four minutes later, Messi had a decent shot at the near post saved. Argentina soon had a double chance when Alvarez had his shot saved by Szczesny, only to have the ball fall to Acuna who flashes a fierce shot just wide off the post. Argentina almost found the back of the goal once again when Di Maria’s curling corner almost found its way into goal before Szczesny tipped it over the bar.

Argentina were relentless with their attacks, pressing at the Polish defense and the goal from all parts of the field. Poland were left fighting tooth and nail to keep Argentina at bay. The few times they did win the ball, they were unable to cause any worry to Argentina, with Lewandowski having hardly any support up the field.

Argentina’s best chance of the game was squandered when Szczesny, who was the only person standing between Argentina and goal, pulled off a spectacular save to deny Messi from the spot. Argentina were awarded the penalty after a VAR check for a foul on Messi by the Polish goalkeeper. But Szczesny more than made up for the foul, diving to his left to deny Messi.

Argentina were wearing their heart on their sleeve as they pressed and pressed to get the breakthrough. They creativity in the field were being undone by the lack of killer instinct inside the box. As the referee blew the whistle to signal the end of the first half, Poland heaved a sigh of relief. They had done well to deny Argentina a goal. The only questioned that remained was for how long they would be able to keep Argentina out.

The answer came almost immediately in the second half. Argentina get the ball upfield from the right. Molina’s cross finds Mac Allister inside the box, who drives the shot into the bottom left corner away from the outstretched hands of a diving Szczesny. They were lacking the killer instinct in the first half, but they almost immediately silenced the critics in the second. Messi, who was denied from the spot in the first half, almost doubled their lead in the 53rd minute as he burst into the box after a mazy run as the Polish defenders tried to stop him, but he miscued his shot. Mac Allister had another golden chance in the 60th minute, but his shot was straight into the hands of a relieved Szczesny.

Poland looked set to sit back and defend their goal, but it was soon undone by Argentina for the second time in the night. Enzo Fernandez’ drive into the Polish defense found Alvarez, who took a touch before blasting the ball into the top corner to send the crowd into a frenzy. Argentina were raining down on the Polish defense and with each passing minute they were looking battered.

Argentina came close to scoring their third four times to knock Poland out as they were hanging onto their Round of 16 spot courtesy of their superior fair play record than Mexico. In the end, they made it to the knockout stages for the first time since 1986. Argentina, who finished top of Group C, will now face Australia in the Round of 16, while Poland will go up against defending World Cup Champions France.