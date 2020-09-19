IPL 2020 | MI vs CSK: Fantasy team picks for the match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Being the two most successful teams in the IPL, MI and CSK are fierce rivals and the contest between the two sides has always been intense. However, Mahinder Singh Dhoni's CSK have failed to beat Rohit Sharma-led MI in their last five matches. Mumbai have won eight of their last 10 games against Chennai.

While MI arguably start as favourites, they, too, have a jinx to break. Mumbai has not won their first game of an IPL season since 2012.

Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir.

Our fantasy XI:

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Quinton De Kock, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.