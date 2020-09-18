Corporate Buzz podcast | Toyota eats humble pie; online sales to see a fruitful festive season; Why you may see more ads during IPL this year

In this week's Corporate Buzz, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas, discuss the top news from India Inc.

This week Toyota Motor Corp announced that it won't be expanding further in India due to the high tax regime. Thomas sheds some light on this issue, pointing out that other companies have also left India because of the inability to cope with the competition.

IPL will kickstart on September 19, and he explains how Star India has managed not to cut ad rates despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Thomas also talks about the Aircraft Amendment act 2020 that was passed by Rajya sabha this week.

Lastly, he talks about how the e-commerce sector may make huge benefits during the festive season sales.