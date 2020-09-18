172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|ipl-2020-check-out-the-complete-players-list-of-all-eight-teams-5857001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Here's a look at the IPL 2020 team squads

Priyanka Roshan
After a long delay amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to begin from September 19 in the UAE. While fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start, let’s take a look at the teams' updated IPL 2020 squad. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Chennai Super Kings (Image: Moneycontrol)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image: Moneycontrol)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rajasthan Royals (Image: Moneycontrol)

Mumbai Indians (Image: Moneycontrol)

Kings XI Punjab (Image: Moneycontrol)

Delhi Capitals (Image: Moneycontrol)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #cricket #India #Indian Premier League #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

