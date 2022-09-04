Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar has 3 tips for women entrepreneurs

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India judge and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar on Saturday shared three tips for women entrepreneurs on Twitter. As a woman entrepreneur herself, Thapar heads Emcure Pharmaceuticals and is the founder of Thapar Entrepreneur Academy, besides having judged the popular business reality show.

Sharing her "3 quick tips" for women entrepreneurs, Namita Thapar said, "Number 1, women are great at time management but terrible at guilt management. Get rid of that guilt."

"Second tip: Don't change yourself for the world, love yourself for who you are. And like my favourite coach says, 'Be you and the world will adjust.'"



Quoting Ghalib, Thapar said that the third tip would be to stop trying to change the society. "Look within, make peace with yourself, make the changes within and stop limiting yourself. That's the way to go," she said.

Last month, Namita Thapar also revealed that she wasn't always as confident. Growing up as an overweight child with facial hair meant that she was bullied in school. And it was only when she turned 21 did she manage to take pride in her achievements.

“I was not like this when I was a kid. I was very overweight, I had a lot of facial hair and acne, I was body-shamed a lot as a teenager... and I used to feel very ugly," Thapar told author Chetan Bhagat on his YouTube talk show Deeptalk.

"No guy looked at me, it was me looking at the guys and having crushes, let’s just say that. When you’re body-shamed like that as a teenager, that leaves a lot of scars... I had a lot of facial hair and acne, and there was a guy in my class who’d call me ‘the girl with the moustache’ in Marathi.”

The Shark Tank India judge, however, added, "The goal of sharing my personal stories is to demonstrate how all of us are flawed and need to find the inner strength to love ourselves and be forgiving to ourselves as we continue slipping and failing."