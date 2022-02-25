In extraordinary moment of defiance, Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldier. Viral video

Russia-Ukraine crisis: The clip of a Ukrainian woman’s confrontation with Russian soldiers has millions of views on Twitter. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @BWhite)

A video has emerged from Ukraine of a woman bravely confronting an invading Russian soldier, calling him and his fellows “enemies, occupiers and fascists”.

The clip from the port city of Henichesk is being widely shared online, with many people praising the woman’s defiant spirit.



Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land] pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB

— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, after months of simmering tensions between the two countries.

Missiles and shelling targeted cities in Ukraine shortly after the announcement. Explosions occurred in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and several other cities, forcing panicked residents to take shelter in basements and subway stations. Many were seen trying to escape to safer areas.

The viral video of the Ukrainian woman demonstrates the resentment of people towards Russians troops.

The clip begins with the woman interrogating Russians soldiers on the street. "Who are you? What are you doing here?" she asked, according to translation provided by news.au.com.

One soldiers tells the woman that their argument would lead to nothing, After that, the woman proceeds to call him and his fellows "occupants, fascists". "What are you doing on our land with these guns?" she enquired further.

The woman offered the soldiers seeds of sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine.

“Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here (die on Ukrainian soil),” she said. "You came to my land. Do you understand? You are occupiers, enemies."