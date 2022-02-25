English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 25, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US has deployed additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Joe Biden

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Joe Biden said US forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend and reassure NATO allies in the East. The US had provided over USD 650 million in defensive assistance to Ukraine last year.

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | The United States has deployed additional troops to defend its NATO allies, particularly in eastern Europe, President Joe Biden said amidst Russian military forces entering Ukrainian territories.

    He said US forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend and reassure NATO allies in the East. The US had provided over

    USD 650 million in defensive assistance to Ukraine last year.

    "We are taking steps to defend our NATO allies, particularly in the East. Tomorrow, NATO will convene a summit. We'll be there to bring together the leaders of 30 allied nations and close partners to affirm our solidarity and to map out the next steps we will take to further strengthen all aspects of our NATO alliance," Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East," he said.

    "The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. The good news is NATO was more united and more determined than ever. There is no doubt, no doubt that the United States and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitments which says an attack on one is an attack on all," he added. Over the past few weeks, Biden said, the US has ordered thousands of additional forces to Germany and Poland as part of its commitment to NATO.

    "On Tuesday, in response to Russia's aggressive action, including its troop presence in Belarus and the Black Sea, I have authorised the deployment of ground and air forces already stationed in Europe to NATO's eastern flank allies, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania," said the president. American allies have also been stepping up their capabilities to ensure a collective defence, he said.

    "And today, within hours of Russia unleashing its assault, NATO came together and authorised an activation of response plans," he said. "Now, I am authorising additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO's response, including some of the US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.

    "I've also spoken with Defense Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Milley about preparations for additional moves should they become necessary to protect our NATO allies and support the greatest military alliance in the history of the world, NATO. As we respond, my administration is using the tools, every tool at its disposal, to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump," Biden said. He alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin's action in Ukraine betrays a sinister vision for the future of the world when more nations take what they want by force. "But it is a vision of the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose every tool of our considerable power," he said.

    Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday night. Russia has launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine. The US and its allies and partners will emerge from this stronger, more united, more determined, and more purposeful, Biden asserted.

    "Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically. We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage," he said. Biden further said, "Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association. When the history of this area is written, Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger."

    "Liberty, democracy, human dignity these are the forces far more powerful than fear and oppression. They cannot be extinguished by tyrants like Putin and his armies. They cannot be erased by people -- from people's hearts and hopes by any amount of violence and intimidation. They endure in the contest between democracy and autocracy, between sovereignty and subjugation. Make no mistake: Freedom will prevail," he said.
    • February 25, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Russian military operations in Ukraine wrong, against UN Charter but not irreversible: UN chief Antonio Guterres

      Russia's "military offensive" inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine is "wrong" and against the UN Charter but not irreversible, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, reiterating his appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop it. Urging Putin to bring back the Russian troops, the UN chief said the decisions of the coming days will "shape our world" and affect the lives of millions.

      "We are seeing Russian military operations inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine on a scale that Europe has not seen in decades. Day after day, I have been clear that such unilateral measures conflict directly with the United Nations Charter," Guterres said here on Thursday, a day after Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine. Quoting the UN Charter, Guterres said the use of force by one country against another is the repudiation of the principles that every country has committed to uphold.

      "This applies to the present military offensive. It is wrong. It is against the Charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible," he said. Guterres once again appealed to Putin to stop the military operation in Ukraine.

    • February 25, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | EAM Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Russia, Romania, Hungary & Slovakia

      External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Romania, Hungary and Slovakia on the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine. Jaishankar also held a telephonic conversation with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on the Ukraine crisis and underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to defuse the situation.

      "Just spoke to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the Ukraine developments. Underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward," he tweeted. As Ukraine closed its airspace following the Russian military assault, India is focusing on evacuating around 16,000 Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic and Poland. "Deeply appreciate the support from FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania on evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 25, 2022 / 05:57 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Ukraine calls on hacker underground to defend against Russia

      The government of Ukraine is asking for volunteers from the country's hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, according two people involved in the project. As Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine, requests for volunteers began to appear on hacker forums on Thursday morning, as many residents fled the capital Kyiv.

      "Ukrainian cybercommunity! It's time to get involved in the cyber defense of our country," the post read, asking hackers and cybersecurity experts to submit an application via Google docs, listing their specialties, such as malware development, and professional references. Yegor Aushev, co-founder of a cybersecurity company in Kyiv, told Reuters he wrote the post at the request of a senior Defense Ministry official who contacted him on Thursday. Aushev's firm Cyber Unit Technologies is known for working with Ukraine's government on the defense of critical infrastructure.

    • February 25, 2022 / 05:52 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Wall Street rallies as West hits Russia with new sanctions

      U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, led by a 3% gain in the Nasdaq, in a dramatic market reversal as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia after Moscow began an all-out invasion of Ukraine. The S&P 500 rose more than 1%, ending a four-day slide amid worries over the escalating crisis. The Dow also ended in positive territory.

      After consulting counterparts from the Group of Seven nations, Biden announced measures to impede Russia's ability to do business in the world's major currencies, along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. The White House has warned Americans that the conflict could lead to higher fuel prices in the United States, but U.S. officials have been working with counterparts in other countries on a combined release of additional oil from global strategic crude reserves.

      All three major indexes sold off early in the day on news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Nasdaq down more than 3% at the open. They hit session highs in the wake of Biden's comments and rallied heading into the close. "The tough stand the U.S. and Europe is taking is sending a loud message to the financial markets that they're going to try to cripple as much as they can the Russian economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

      Read more

    • February 25, 2022 / 05:45 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US has deployed additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Joe Biden

      The United States has deployed additional troops to defend its NATO allies, particularly in eastern Europe, President Joe Biden said amidst Russian military forces entering Ukrainian territories. He said US forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend and reassure NATO allies in the East. The US had provided over USD 650 million in defensive assistance to Ukraine last year.

      "We are taking steps to defend our NATO allies, particularly in the East. Tomorrow, NATO will convene a summit. We'll be there to bring together the leaders of 30 allied nations and close partners to affirm our solidarity and to map out the next steps we will take to further strengthen all aspects of our NATO alliance," Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East," he said.

      "The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. The good news is NATO was more united and more determined than ever. There is no doubt, no doubt that the United States and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitments which says an attack on one is an attack on all," he added. Over the past few weeks, Biden said, the US has ordered thousands of additional forces to Germany and Poland as part of its commitment to NATO.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 25, 2022 / 05:29 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to the Russia-Ukraine LIVE blog. We will bring all the development on the conflict

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.