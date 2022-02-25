In Pics | Russia attack Ukraine’s capital on second day of full-invasion

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital on February 25, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of a wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. Day 2 of Russia’s invasion focused on the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian authorities used armored vehicles and snowplows to defend Kyiv and limit movement, and said Russian spies were seeking to infiltrate the city. This picture shows the almost deserted center of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25. (Image: AFP)

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 25. (Image: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukrainian soldiers withdraw from their positions after heavy crossfire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 25. (Image: AP)

People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 25. (Image: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area is seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. (Image: Reuters)

Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25. It was unclear what aircraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Image: AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

People look at the damage following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 25. (Image: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Bodies of Russian servicemen wearing Ukrainian service uniforms lie inside and beside a vehicle after they forming a raiding party were shot during a skirmish in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25. Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army said, with rising fears the capital could fall on the second day of Moscow's offensive. (Image: AFP)

A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 25. (Image: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People gather in front of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on February 25. Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the invading troops were targeting civilians and explosions could be heard in the besieged capital. (Image: AFP)

In this handout photo taken from a video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service released on February 25, firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital. That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides. (Image: Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP)

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. (Image: Reuters)