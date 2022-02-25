Protests erupt across the world against Russian invasion on Ukraine

Protests broke out across the world against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a military operation in Ukraine ignoring global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. People took to the streets to slam Putin’s actions. (Image: AP)

Demonstrators protest Russia's military action in Ukraine, at Roddick Gates in Montreal. (Image: AP)

Ukrainian Oleksandra Yashan of Arlington, Virginia, cries as she becomes emotional while holding a sign that reads 'No War' during a vigil to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington. (Image: AP)

People take part in a vigil to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the White House in Washington. (Image: AP)

People gather, chanting and singing songs while displaying Ukrainian flags and anti-Russia signs at a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Texas State Capitol. (Image: AP)

A man holds a placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Bucharest, Romania. (Image: AP)

People gather outside the Colosseum lit with the Ukraine national flag in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in Rome. (Image: AP)

People hold a large flag of Ukraine in Duomo Square, Milan, Italy. (Image: AP)

Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in front of Lisbon's City Hall. (Image: AP)

People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Image: AP)

The SIS Building in London is lit up in yellow and blue in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion. (Image: AP)

People protest against Russia and Russian President Putin after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. (Image: AP)

A pro-Ukraine protestor holds a sign which reads 'Sanctions' as he stands in in front of a police line during a demonstration outside of an extraordinary EU leaders summit on Ukraine in Brussels. (Image: AP)