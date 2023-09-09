Rishi Sunak seen wearing boAt headphones, Aman Gupta reacts

boAT CEO Aman Gupta reacted to the photo of Rishi Sunak wearing headphones of his company on Friday. (Image credit (left): Instagram/RishiSunak)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in India along with his wife Akshata Murthy to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi, was seen spending time with students at the British Council of India on Friday.

Sunak shared photos of his visit to the British Council on Instagram on Friday and one specific picture which caught the eye of many was of him using boAt headphones while interacting with children.

On Friday, boAt CEO Aman Gupta reacted to Sunak wearing the headphones and welcomed him to India.

"Bharat mein aapka boAt boAt Swaagat," Gupta wrote and shared a screenshot of the photo, in which Sunak could be seen wearing the headphones.



On arriving in India for the G20 summit, Sunak had said that he was excited to be back in India, "a country that is very near and dear to me".

"It's obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately," he told reporters on Friday.

Sunak's scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not proceed on Friday and so the UK Prime Minister opted to go on a dinner-date with his wife in the national capital.

The Indian Express reported that both Sunak and Murthy were seen walking towards the The Imperial hotel for dinner.

