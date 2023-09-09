Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty’s date night in Delhi: Couple walked to this restaurant for dinner

Rishi Suna and Akshata Murty arrive in Delhi for the G20 summit (Image credit: @10downingstreet/Instagram)

Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty opted for a low-key dinner date in Delhi on Friday night after PM Narendra Modi pulled out of a scheduled meeting with the UK prime minister. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty had arrived in India on Friday afternoon for the G20 summit, which began today.

According to a report in Telegraph UK, Sunak had planned to hold talks with PM Modi at his official residence in central Delhi on Friday afternoon. The meeting, however, was called off before Sunak and Murty started for India on Thursday night. Instead, PM Modi held a dinner at his residence for US President Joe Biden on Friday evening.

Another engagement which Sunak and Murty were scheduled to attend on Friday evening stood cancelled due to extensive traffic curbs in the national capital of Delhi. Several British news outlets reported that a gathering of Indian business leaders to meet Sunak could not proceed after it emerged that guests would struggle to reach the venue because of strict security for the G20 summit. This particular event was cancelled by the British High Commission.

Instead, UK PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty opted for a private dinner in Lutyens’ Delhi. The couple, who is staying at the five-star Shangri-La Hotel, walked to a nearby restaurant for dinner on Friday night.

Sunak and Murty walked towards The Imperial hotel for dinner, Indian Express has learned. A photograph shows them walking arm in arm, Sunak dressed in a white shirt sans blazer. Murty wore a white T-shirt paired with white and pink striped trousers.

Earlier in the day, the couple also interacted with students at the British Council.

Akshata Murty is the India-born daughter of billionaire Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty. In an Instagram post, she said it was “wonderful to be back in New Delhi” for the G20 summit. “I’m so proud to be back in India as part of the delegation representing the UK and celebrating the living bridge between our two nations,” she wrote.