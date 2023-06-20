Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcome a baby girl

It's a girl! Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their daughter on June 20

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, June 20. Upasana, 33, gave birth to their daughter at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, as per several news reports.

“Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

News of the delivery came hours after the Telugu star was spotted at the hospital with his wife. Celebrations are already underway at the house of superstar Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan.

This is Ram Charan and Upasana’s first child after 11 years of marriage. The couple had earlier revealed their decision to move back in with Ram Charan’s parents.

Speaking to Times of India, Upasana had said: “"A lot of couples move out when they have kids, but we are doing just the opposite. We are living by ourselves now, but we are going to move back with Ram's parents. We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing.

“We don't want to deprive our child of that joy. So, we have taken a conscious call to move back in with his parents and raise the child together. Also, we both are working professionals and having their support is extremely important,” she added.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is a member of the Apollo Hospitals family and the daughter of Anil and Shobana Kamineni. She serves as Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation.