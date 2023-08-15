PM Modi’s 77th Independence Day address lasted 90 minutes

India showing way to fight climate change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10th Independence Day speech crossed the 90-minute mark, making it his longest Independence Day address in the recent past. The prime minister is delivering his 10th consecutive Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort today.

Since 2014, PM Modi has been using the Independence Day speech as an occasion to announce important government policies and engage with the public on critical issues. His first Independence Day address of 2014 lasted 65 minutes – and the length of his speeches has only grown since then.

This year, PM Modi’s Independence Day address lasted 90 minutes, making it his longest speech of the last three years. Last year, the prime minister’s Independence Day speech ran for 74 minutes. In 2021, he spoke for 88 minutes, while the length of his 2020 speech was also 90 minutes.

On an average, the length of PM Modi’s Independence Day address is 82 minutes – longer than any other Indian prime minister’s. His longest address was in 2016, which lasted 94 minutes, while his shortest was 57 minutes in 2017.

During his 77th Independence Day address today, PM Modi said that corruption has adversely affected India's capabilities and the country has to resolve to not tolerate it in any form.

(With inputs from PTI)