Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition eyeing June launch in India: Report

Oppo launched two new smartphones under its sub-brand Reno earlier this month in China. The Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom are reportedly making their way to the Indian smartphone market in June.

Oppo unveiled the Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom in China and is planning to expand its line-up in India, according to 91Mobiles.

The report states that Oppo would launch both the devices in India during the month of June. Currently, there is no exact date mentioned, but it is speculated that these devices would launch in India by the end of June. This would be the second sub-brand that Oppo would launch in India after Realme. While Realme primarily focuses on entry-level and budget-end devices, the Reno series is aimed at users who are looking for a smartphone with modern design and powerful performance.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Reno devices were the talk of the town due to their unusual front camera design. While companies are going for notches or punch-holes, the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom have a shark-fin front camera design.

To recall, the standard Reno features an all-screen 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The smartphone has minimum chin bezels and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 per cent. Under the hood is a mid-range Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 for GPU.

The smartphone is offered in three variants which include a 6GB+128GB model, a 6GB+256GB model, and an 8GB+256GB model. It has a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP+5MP configuration. The wedge camera on the front has a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 that features AI Wisdom Beauty, HDR, and supports facial recognition.

The rear camera unit is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. It lacks OIS but includes electronic stabilisation. The battery department is handled by a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. It retails in China for Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,100) and is available in Extreme Night Black, Mist Powder, Nebula purple, and Fog Sea Green.

The Reno 10x Zoom is a premium version of the Reno. It sports a bigger 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen (1080*2340 pixels) with the same 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio as the standard Reno. An Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 clocked at 2.8 GHz powers the Reno 10x Zoom with Adreno 640 for graphics. It has the same RAM and ROM combinations like the standard Reno. For optics, the Reno 10x Zoom Edition houses a triple camera setup. It includes a primary 48MP f/1.7 sensor with an 8MP 120-degree ultra wide sensor.

The third sensor has a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor that supports 10x hybrid optical zoom. The camera supports Dual OIS and HDR. On the front is the same 16MP f/2.0 camera for selfies. It packs a 4,065 mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition is priced at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 41,500) and is available in two colours — Extreme Night Black and Fog Sea Green.