Oppo launches Reno, Reno 10x Zoom edition with shark-fin front camera

After several rumours and teasers, Oppo has finally unveiled two devices under its sub-brand Reno. The company unveiled the Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition in China. There is also a 5G variant which would be available later this year.

Oppo Reno has been the talk of the town after numerous leaks that indicated a full-screen design with a wedge-like front camera. The wedge not only includes the front camera but also houses an earpiece, front flash and rear LED flash. Oppo claims that the shark-fin style camera pops-up in 0.8 seconds.

Starting with the standard Reno, Oppo has gone all-screen with no notch and minimum chin bezels that has resulted in an impressive 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Under the hood is a mid-range Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 for GPU. The smartphone is offered in three variants which include a 6GB + 128GB model, a 6GB + 256GB model, and an 8GB + 256GB model.

For optics, the standard Reno has a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP + 5MP configuration. It uses a Sony IMX586 sensor for the primary 48MP f/1.7 camera, and the secondary 5MP lens is used for depth mapping. The wedge camera on the front has a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 that features AI Wisdom Beauty, HDR, and supports facial recognition. The rear camera unit is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. It lacks OIS but includes electronic stabilisation.

In terms of battery, the standard Reno houses a 3,765 mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The standard Reno is available in four colour options, namely Extreme Night Black, Mist Powder, Nebula purple, and Fog Sea Green and starts at Yuan 2,999 in China.

The Reno 10x Zoom Edition, on the other hand, sports a bigger 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen (1080 * 2340 pixels) with the same 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio as the standard Reno. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 clocked at 2.8 GHz and Adreno 640 for graphics. Like the standard variant, it is offered in three combinations — 6GB + 128GB model, a 6GB + 256GB model, and an 8GB + 256GB model.

For shutterbugs, the Reno 10x Zoom Edition houses a triple camera setup. It includes a primary 48MP f/1.7 sensor with an 8MP 120-degree ultra wide sensor. The third sensor has a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor that supports 10x hybrid optical zoom.

The rear camera unit supports Dual OIS and HDR. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition shares the same 16MP f/2.0 front camera as its standard sibling. The battery unit comprises of a 4,065 mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition is priced at Yuan 3,999 and is available in two colours — Extreme Night Black and Fog Sea Green.

The devices go on sale in May in China. The company will hold a global launch event on April 24 in Zurich to give details on pricing and availability.

Both devices run on Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 and include Breeno Assistant that offers screen and voice recognition. Both devices have an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for biometric authentication.