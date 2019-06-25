OnePlus 4K smart TV could launch soon, may not be an OLED

It is no surprise that OnePlus is working on a smart TV. Earlier this year, company CEO, Pete Lau, confirmed that the company would be working on a smart TV instead of a folding smartphone. However, the company or executives haven't provided any timeline for the launch of smart TV.



Have some good news for you all: The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned. I have very high expectations from it, what about you? #OnePlus#OnePlusTV href="https://t.co/qzCJnfozi4">pic.twitter.com/qzCJnfozi4

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) 21 June 2019

But according to the latest rumours courtesy of a series of tweets from renowned tipster Ishan Agrawal, we could see the OnePlus TV soon.

Agarwal also believes that the upcoming OnePlus TV will not be an OLED, but rather a regular 4K UHD smart TV. While it’s still early days to assume anything, the type of TV we get might very well depend on the number of TVs released and what the competition is doing at the time.

Chinese brands have made the under Rs 50K Smart TV market highly competitive, forcing brands like Samsung and LG to bring more budget 4K TV options. And, the same strategy seems to have trickled down into the OLED and QLED markets in the United States.

In India, TCL has a 65-inch Certified Android QLED TV that costs Rs 1,09,990. While that may seem like a steep price, it’s worth noting that before Samsung launched its affordable Series 7 line up, most of their 4K LED smart TVs were priced between Rs 70,000 and 1,00,000; and those TVs maxed out at 55 inches.