App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 4K smart TV could launch soon, may not be an OLED

The OnePlus smart TV was confirmed by Pete Lau earlier this year.

Carlsen Martin

It is no surprise that OnePlus is working on a smart TV. Earlier this year, company CEO, Pete Lau, confirmed that the company would be working on a smart TV instead of a folding smartphone. However, the company or executives haven't provided any timeline for the launch of smart TV.

But according to the latest rumours courtesy of a series of tweets from renowned tipster Ishan Agrawal, we could see the OnePlus TV soon.

Agarwal also believes that the upcoming OnePlus TV will not be an OLED, but rather a regular 4K UHD smart TV. While it’s still early days to assume anything, the type of TV we get might very well depend on the number of TVs released and what the competition is doing at the time.

Chinese brands have made the under Rs 50K Smart TV market highly competitive, forcing brands like Samsung and LG to bring more budget 4K TV options. And, the same strategy seems to have trickled down into the OLED and QLED markets in the United States.

Close

In India, TCL has a 65-inch Certified Android QLED TV that costs Rs 1,09,990. While that may seem like a steep price, it’s worth noting that before Samsung launched its affordable Series 7 line up, most of their 4K LED smart TVs were priced between Rs 70,000 and 1,00,000; and those TVs maxed out at 55 inches.

related news

Speaking to students at the European Design Institute in Milan, Italy, earlier this year, Lau confirmed that the TV OnePlus launches would act as a hub for all smart devices. Considering that the competition in the TV market has heated-up, the OnePlus TV will have to deliver on its promise of innovation if it is to succeed.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 09:28 am

tags #OnePlus #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.