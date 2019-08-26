Nubia launches Z20 smartphone with dual displays and Snapdragon 855+ SoC in China

Nubia recently announced its latest flagship smartphone the Z20. And, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been lauded for its excellent design, the Z20 takes it to a whole new level. The Z20 incorporates a bold design with a dash of practicality.

While pop-up and flippable cameras have helped in eliminating the notch, they add motorised parts, which could malfunction with time. Nubia’s approach of a second display on the back of the device may just be the smartest approach to get rid of the notch.

The device features a fully-functional 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED screen on the back. Though the second display on the back has all the functionality as the main screen on the front, the primary idea here is to use the second display as a viewfinder for selfies using the primary camera setup.

The Z20 packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Nubia has also opted for the UFS 3.0 storage standard for the Z20 to improve performance. The phone also sports a 6.42-inch AMOLED display on the front. The Z20 runs Nubia UI 7.0 over Android 9 Pie Android Pie and house a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.

The Z20 gets a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS. The main camera is backed by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 30x digital zoom. Nubia’s latest flagship also supports 8K video recording and up to 1,920 fps slow-motion video capture.

Since each screen functions individually, users can have different apps running on each screen. The second panel also doubles as an always-on-display. The second earpiece above the back panel could likely be used for receiving video calls using the second screen.