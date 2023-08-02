English
    Nitin Desai, 'Lagaan' art director, found dead. Suicide suspected

    Nitin Desai had also worked as an art director in several other iconic Bollywood movies such as 'Devdas' and 'Munnabhai MBBS'.

    August 02, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
    Nitin Desai was a four-time National award winner and established ND studios in 2005.

    Nitin Desai, the art director of "Lagaan" and "Jodhaa Akbar" fame, was found dead on Wednesday  at his studio in Karjat, near Mumbai. The police are suspecting it to be a case of death by suicide. No note was found at the location.

    "We are investigating all angles," local police officer Somnath Gharge said.

    In addition to "Lagaan" and "Jodhaa Akbar", Desai had also worked as an art director in several other iconic Bollywood movies such as "Devdas",  "Munnabhai MBBS", "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".


    Leading celebrities from the film industry expressed shock at the news of Desai's death.


    Desai was a four-time National award winner and established the studio in 2005.

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 12:08 pm

