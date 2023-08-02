Nitin Desai, 'Lagaan' art director, found dead. Suicide suspected

Nitin Desai was a four-time National award winner and established ND studios in 2005.

Nitin Desai, the art director of "Lagaan" and "Jodhaa Akbar" fame, was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Karjat, near Mumbai. The police are suspecting it to be a case of death by suicide. No note was found at the location.

"We are investigating all angles," local police officer Somnath Gharge said.

The renowned art directed was founded dead early Wednesday morning.

In addition to "Lagaan" and "Jodhaa Akbar", Desai had also worked as an art director in several other iconic Bollywood movies such as "Devdas", "Munnabhai MBBS", "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

Leading celebrities from the film industry expressed shock at the news of Desai's death.



Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you… pic.twitter.com/Pgkz4Mx3K7

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2023



Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his… pic.twitter.com/qUBaQ0lnUL — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 2, 2023

Desai was a four-time National award winner and established the studio in 2005.

