New Year’s Eve: Swiggy delivered lakhs of biryanis, but there were takers for khichdi too

New Year's Eve meant mammoth orders for food delivery apps. Whether they were hosting house parties or enjoying quiet dinners at home, many turned to Swiggy and Zomato to add extra flavour to their celebrations.

Swiggy fulfilled over 3 lakh biryani orders and delivered 2.5 lakh pizzas. There were thousands of orders for nachos and soda too.

But many others, it seems, chose to eat healthier and simpler on New Year's eve, turning to the comforting "khichdi" (rice and lentils) -- a staple in both sickness and health.

Swiggy said 12,344 people across the country ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve.

"Let this fact be a gentle reminder that no matter what, some things will always feel like home," they said.



On Swiggy's grocery service Instamart, condoms were a hit. As of 9.30 pm on Saturday, they had delivered 2,757 packets.

One of the fastest deliveries by Instamart was also condoms.



Given the rush of orders, Swiggy had advised customers to place orders well before time.

"The party is already off to a fast start," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety had tweeted on Saturday night."Our fleet and restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable."

Swiggy rounded up 2022 with a report revealing popular choices. Biryani ruled as the most-ordered for the seventh year. Other top picks were Masala dosa, ravioli and Korean bibimbap.

Among, big spenders on the app were a customer from Bengaluru who spent 16 lakh on groceries in 2022 and a Pune resident who ordered burgers worth over Rs 71,000 for his whole team.