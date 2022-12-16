English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: Nilesh Shah On Money, Markets & Budget
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Biryani, ravioli and bibimbap—here's what India Swiggy'd in 2022

    Swiggy’s biggest order of Rs 75,378 was placed from Bengaluru during Diwali, while a customer in Pune ordered burgers and fries for his entire team for Rs 71,229

    Moneycontrol News
    December 16, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    Representatational image.

    Representatational image.

    India can’t seem to get enough of biryani, which continued to be the most-ordered dish for the seventh year on food delivery platform Swiggy, with 2.28 orders a second. Masala dosa ended as the second favourite pick.

    Indian palate, however, is getting international. Italian dish ravioli, a pasta with a filling, and Korean bibimbap, a rice dish cooked with meat, vegetables and a red chilli paste, also emerged as popular choices in 2022, the latest report released by Swiggy on how the country ordered during this year said.

    The top dishes which were ordered include chicken biryani, masala dosa, chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, butter naan, veg fried rice, veg biryani and tandoori chicken.

    Pasta, pizza, Mexican bowl, spicy ramen and sushi topped international picks.

    Swiggy’s biggest order came in from Bengaluru during Diwali, which was worth Rs 75,378. This was followed by a customer in Pune who ordered burgers and fries for his entire team for Rs 71,229.

    Related stories

    Gulab jamun was the top dessert, ordered 27 lakh times. rasmalai was ordered 16 lakh times and choco-lava cake 10 lakh orders.

    “Swiggy Food marketplace served customers through the length and breadth of India. Customers placed their first orders in cities like Srinagar, Port Blair, Munnar, Aizawl, Jalna, Bhilwara and more. For the first time, new cities experienced the joy of getting their groceries delivered to them in minutes on Swiggy Instamart,” the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

    More than 5 crore orders were placed on Swiggy Instamart, the company’s express grocery delivery business, from Benglauru, Delhi and Mumbai.

    A Gurugram-based customer ordered groceries 1,542 times on Instamart. Another from Bengaluru spent Rs 16.6 lakh on buying groceries and essentials on Instamart.

    Bengaluru ordered more ice cubes than Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi put together. The startup hub even topped in the meat delivery category followed by Hyderabad and Chennai.

    “Bangaloreans ordered more meat than Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore combined,” the company said.

    Chicken remains the most ordered meat across the country, with over 29.86 lakh orders.

    Through Instamart, Swiggy made its quickest delivery in 1.03 minutes to a customer in Bengaluru, who was just 50 metres away.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Food delivery #Swiggy
    first published: Dec 16, 2022 12:16 pm