Moto Z4 would get bi-monthly security updates, no Android R support

Motorola has announced that its current flagship smartphone Moto Z4 would only get one major Android software update. The company informed an online publication that the Z4 is not eligible for Android R update under the company’s roadmap as for now. This means Moto Z4 would get Android Q upon its release.

The Moto Z4 was released late last month in the US. The smartphone comes with stock-Android Pie out of the box and Motorola has confirmed that the device would get Android Q soon. The Chicago-based company informed Digital Trends that its flagship would not be getting Android R that is likely to release late next year.

The report also stated that Moto Z4 would not get monthly security patch updates. Instead, the company is planning to roll out these patches every alternate month. While the report claims that Motorola has confirmed the update cycle, it may bring some alterations to the Moto Z4 software upgrade plans in the future.

Although a flagship, the Moto Z4 comes with mid-range specifications. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1080* 2340 pixels. The display gets a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, there is a mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The Moto Z4 offers 128GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD up to 2TB. It comes with a 3,600 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboCharge tech.

For optics, the Moto Z4 comes with a single 48MP camera at the back. The sensor produces 12MP images and has an aperture of f/1.7. It comes with Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) and Laser Focus with Dual LED flash. Moto Z4 also comes with Night Mode for better performance in low-light conditions. The front camera houses a 25MP f/2.0 sensor inside the water-drop notch for selfies. Currently, the device boots on Android 9 out of the box and comes with support for Moto Mods.