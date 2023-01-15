Miss Universe owner to Harnaaz Sandhu on the last day of her reign: 'You made history'

Miss Universe pageant owner Khun Anne with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. (Image credit: @annejkn.official/Instagram)

Miss Universe pageant owner, Thai transgender business tycoon Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib, popularly known as Khun Anne had a message for the outgoing Miss Universe, India's Harnaaz Sandhu on the last day of her "reign".

"Tomorrow is your last day of your reign, my sis Harnaaz Sandhu. I love you from the bottom of my heart," Khun Anne wrote on Instagram. "You are just 22-years-old but very strong, independent, confident and of course gracefully beautiful. You made the history to the world and we will always remember you my love."

Responding to it, Harnaaz Sandhu wrote, "Khun Anne, you are truly a beautiful soul with so much inspiration to all of us…it’s always my honour to get to know you more and your vision towards the whole world! Thank you for your kind words and love! Thankful."

Khun Anne, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., had bought the Miss Universe Organisation for $20 million, last October. She is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. Khun Anne, who also hosts the local edition of "Project Runway", is the first woman to own the beauty pageant organisation outright, the company stated.

In a statement, Khun Anne described the purchase as "a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio" and thanked fans of the pageant for their love and support.

"We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation," she said.